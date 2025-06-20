Civil rights body urges CM to clarify on giving award to ‘Razakar’

Hyderabad: The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), Telangana Chapter, along with activists, historians, and members of the Telugu film industry, demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issue an immediate public statement clarifying the Telangana government’s stance on conferring the Gaddar Telangana Film Award to the film ‘Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad’.

During a press conference held at Basheerbagh Press Club, the activists found that the decision to honor this film with three awards—Feature Film on Environment, Heritage, History; Best Makeup Artist, and Best Music Director—is a profound insult to the legacy of legendary communist leader and balladeer Gaddar, who dedicated his life to secular values and the upliftment of marginalised communities.

They demanded that the award be revoked, and to reassess the award selection process to ensure alignment with principles of historical accuracy and social unity.

They held that the film presents a selective and distorted portrayal of history, reducing the complex Telangana Armed Struggle (1946-51) to a communal Hindu-Muslim narrative. Rather than addressing the feudal, caste, and social power issues central to the struggle, it falsely depicts Razakars as exclusively Muslim, ignoring their diverse composition and the broader context of the Communist-led peasant rebellion against feudal oppression. This communal agenda, evident throughout the film, vilifies the Muslim community and distorts the legacy of the Nizam’s rule, undermining the principles of communal harmony and historical integrity that Gaddar championed.

Awarding such a film in his name is a betrayal of his lifelong fight for justice and equality, they claimed.