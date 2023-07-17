Classical notes enthral audience at Saawan Aayo

Hyderabad: The iconic Ravindra Bharati in the city hosted ‘Saawan Aayo’, an Indian classical music event organised by Kailas Sangeet Trust in association with the Department of Language and Culture, Telangana, and Ministry of Culture, Government of India on Sunday. The evening witnessed enthralling musical performances by well-known artists like Abhishek Mishra, Ragini Shankar, Ojas Adhiya, Anupama Bhagwat, Priyanka Dutta and others.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Mammidi Harikrishna, Director, Department of Language and Culture, Telangana, Mohan Hemmadi, President of Surmandal; Anupama Bhagwat, co-founder and managing trustee of Kailas Sangeet Trust, Sangeeta Shankar and others, by the lighting of the lamp.

Gopalkrishna from Mahindra Finance, Sridhar from Life Insurance Corporation of India, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal IT Secretary of Telangana, among others felicitated the artistes with mementos.

The major performance by violinist Ragini Shankar, accompanied by table player Abhishek Mishra enthralled the audience. Ragini Shankar, born in a family with a musical lineage spanning seven generations, began her training in Hindustani Classical Violin at the tender age of four with her illustrious grandmother, Padma Bhushan Dr N Rajam, and her exemplary mother Dr Sangeeta Shankar.

The mesmerising duo brought forth a sense of tranquility and elegance, adding grace to the event. The festivities centered around monsoon ragas, commencing with the soulful rendition of Miya Ki Malhar raga, followed by a delightful array of other Malhar variations.

One of the foremost sitarists of the generation, Anupama Bhagwat, accompanied by another well-known table player Ojhas Adhiya was truly captivating. Anupama Bhagwat acquired the finesse of the Gayaki style while bringing out its lyrical beauty and subtly nuanced style modelled upon the human voice with the emotive cadences of sitar.