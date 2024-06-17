Cleanup drive at Kapra Lake highlights community efforts

Hyderabad: Members of the Kapra Revival Group joined forces with NSS volunteers from SNITS on Sunday to conduct a cleanliness drive at Kapra Lake, aiming to preserve its cleanliness and natural beauty.

Around 75 volunteers collectively picked up one full truck of plastic and cloth waste from the bed of the water body. Manognya Reddy, a resident of Sainikpuri and a member of the Kapra Revival Group, emphasised the ongoing efforts of locals in maintaining the cleanliness and preservation of Kapra Lake. Last August, their efforts resulted in the deployment of five personnel from the Lake Protection Force, effectively curbing instances of littering at the lake. A member of the Kapra Lake Revival Group stated, “The main objective of this drive is to save the lake. This initiative serves as a symbolic gesture to draw the attention of the State government to the urgent need for lake restoration.”