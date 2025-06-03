CM: Govt keen to replicate Japanese city devpt model

Hyderabad: The State government and Kitakyushu city on Monday signed a cooperative agreement to strengthen relations and to boost inclusive economic growth, zero emission and urban innovation between Telangana and the Japan city in the future.

Welcoming the delegation to Hyderabad on the state formation day celebrations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the government will put more efforts to improve air connectivity between Kitakyushu and Hyderabad. He noted that the development of Kitakyushu was close to Telangana Rising and hoped the relations between the two states will be strengthened further.

It was a delightful moment to have an official dialogue with Kitakyushu officials on the significant day on state formation day, the CM said, adding that Telangana was heading towards a fast pace development by collaborating with global partners.

Stating that he studied the development model in Kitakyushu city during his recent Japan tour, CM Revanth Reddy said that the eco-town model in the city has inspired him and the state government signed agreements with many Japanese companies to develop an identical model in Hyderabad.

Revanth also briefed the delegation about the government’s focus on the Musi rejuvenation project and creation of assets to strengthen the state economy under the project.

The CM explained the new skill development programmes for the youth launched by the government and the interest shown by Telangana students to learn Japanese language to explore opportunities in Japan in the meeting. The CM sought the help of the delegation to teach Japanese language to Telangana students.