CM invites HCL to join hands with Skill University

Hyderabad: A new HCL campus, which will create jobs for an additional 5,000 engineers, is set to open in Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad. HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra met with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Friday to invite him to the inauguration of the new campus.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister outlined the state government's initiatives to promote education and skill development programs. He expressed hope that HCL would partner with the Young India Skill University to enhance educational resources and improve training for students. The CM emphasized the government's commitment to collaborating with HCL on skill development initiatives that will benefit the youth and help them secure jobs in the state. Revanth Reddy commended HCL for its efforts to create employment opportunities in Telangana and assured the company's representatives of the government’s support and cooperation. He asserted that the strategic partnership with HCL would provide jobs for young people and contribute to the economic growth of the state. Roshni Nadar responded that HCL is eager to partner in the skill development programs launched by the state government to empower the youth. HCL GUVI will focus on enhancing technological capabilities while providing job opportunities. She added that the partnership with the Telangana government aims to equip learners with industry-relevant skills and produce aspiring technologists.

The Chief Minister and HCL representatives also discussed plans for the Skill University and the expansion of HCL's educational programs to other universities in Telangana to benefit a wider audience.