CM KCR dubs Centre 'insensitive', 'arrogant' & 'heartless'

Hyderabad: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led a dharna in New Delhi by TRS demanding the Centre buy entire paddy produced in the State during rabi, he lashed out at the government for being 'insensitive', 'arrogant' and 'heartless'.

He said the arrogance shown by Union Minister for Civil Supplies and the Centre will cost them heavily. The Prime Minister brought farm laws which he finally had to withdraw following a year-long agitation by farmers and apologise to them. The BJP only knows to rake up communal feelings or go in for Pulwama or other such strikes whenever there are elections somewhere, he said.

KCR said soon he would be holding a meeting with experts, including Ashok Gulati to prepare a new agriculture policy. If the government does not adopt it, he said, the next non-BJP government will take it up. He said many 'dacoits' evaded crores of bank loans and fled the country. "They are staying in London and other foreign countries. We will soon disclose details how economic offenders were protected by the Modi government which waived off Rs 10.5 lakh crore worth NPAs of corporates."

"The BJP prepared a short-cut to lure voters in the poll-bound States by raising religious issues," he said and warned the country would go back to 100 years if religious hatred increased.