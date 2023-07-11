CM KCR gives thumbs up to Old City Metro

♦ The proposed Metro Rail will start from the MGBS bus-stand and go along Mir Alam Mandi up to Shalibanda Crossroads till Falaknuma. The Metro stations are proposed at Charminar, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj, Jangammet and Falaknuma

♦ With this announcement, many netizens tweeted; also few tweeted to extend the project to other areas as well

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday evening instructed the Municipal Administration department to begin plans for the Metro Rail project in the Old City.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao tweeted, “CM KCR also spoke to the chairman of L&T, which is the agency executing the Metro Rail project, to expeditiously take up the project and promised all needed support.”





Hon’ble CM KCR has instructed the Municipal Administration department to take forward the Metro project in Old city of Hyderabad



He also spoke to Chairman of L&T which is the agency executing the Metro Rail Project to expeditiously take up the project and promised all needed… — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 10, 2023

The Metro Rail is laid till MGBS bus-stand. The Old City will be connected from Imlibun to Falaknuma covering 5.5 km under corridor-II. The proposed Metro Rail will start from the MGBS bus stand and go along Mir Alam Mandi up to Shalibanda Crossroads till Falaknuma. The Metro stations are proposed at Charminar, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj, Jangammet and Falaknuma.

The Metro Rail project in Hyderabad started in November 2017. The Old City Metro Rail was a part of the original project, but was delayed due to opposition from people. After the three corridors Red Line from LB Nagar to Miyapur, Blue Line from Nagole to Raidurg and Green Line from Jubilee Bus Stand to MGBS became operational, people realised how important it was to be connected, said a senior officer

In the last two years there have been several reminders from people and their representatives that the Old City must be connected. The current Hyderabad Metro Rail has 69.2 km in total length; only 5.5 km was left to connect to the Old City, he added With this announcement, many netizens tweeted; also few tweeted to extend the project to other areas as well.