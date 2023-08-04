CM KCR lauds Kokapet land value, says it is State’s growth

Hyderabad: Responding to the land values of the Kokapet, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the sale of lands per acre reflected the State’s growth.

He said that the purchase of land by world-class companies at such a high price should not be viewed just from an economic point of view but also from the perspective of Telangana’s progress.

The development index of Hyderabad was proof that the city’s development, he said, also stating that the land prices were a slap in the face to those who insulted Hyderabad’s self-esteem by spreading propaganda that the city would lose its sheen and land prices would fall if Telangana attained Statehood.

The Chief Minister also congratulated HMDA officials, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar for their efforts towards the development of Hyderabad.