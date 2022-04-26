  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

CM KCR lays foundation for 3 TIMS hospitals in Hyderabad

CM KCR lays foundation for 3 TIMS hospitals in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday took part in bhumi puja and laid the foundation stone for three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) super-sepcialty hospitals in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The three TIMS will be constructed in Alwal, Gaddiannaram and Erragadda, for which the government has already sanctioned Rs 2,679 crore. In a first, the facility in Alwal is spread over 28.41 acres and will be constructed in a G+5 pattern with Rs. 897 crore while the hospital in Gaddiannaram will be contrsucted on a land measuring 21.36 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore in G +14 pattern.

The facility in Erragadda will be constructed on a 60 acre land parcel and this 14-storied hospital is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 882 crore.

Each hospital will have 1,000 beds to provide specialty and super-specialty patient care services. On the lines of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, medical education in speciality & super specialty courses will be provided at the three TIMS along with nursing and para-medical courses in addition..

Once the TIMS in Alwal, Gaddiannaram and Erragadda are inaugurated, Hyderabad will have hospitals on all four sides as TIMS-Gachibowli is already operational.

Health Minister T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others accompanied the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X