CM KCR lays foundation for 3 TIMS hospitals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The three TIMS will be constructed in Alwal, Gaddiannaram and Erragadda, for which the government has already sanctioned Rs 2,679 crore. In a first, the facility in Alwal is spread over 28.41 acres and will be constructed in a G+5 pattern with Rs. 897 crore while the hospital in Gaddiannaram will be contrsucted on a land measuring 21.36 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore in G +14 pattern.

The facility in Erragadda will be constructed on a 60 acre land parcel and this 14-storied hospital is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 882 crore.

Each hospital will have 1,000 beds to provide specialty and super-specialty patient care services. On the lines of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, medical education in speciality & super specialty courses will be provided at the three TIMS along with nursing and para-medical courses in addition..

Once the TIMS in Alwal, Gaddiannaram and Erragadda are inaugurated, Hyderabad will have hospitals on all four sides as TIMS-Gachibowli is already operational.

Health Minister T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others accompanied the Chief Minister on the occasion.