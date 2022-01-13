CM KCR not sincere on farmers' issues: BJP Telangana unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao

Hyderabad: Alleging that the letter written by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacked sincerity and credence towards farmers' issues, the Telangana BJP on Wednesday said that the letter was clearly a political posturing. Responding to the CM's letter, BJP Telangana unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao said KCR was going through 'agni-pariksha', to be considered as an ally of the Opposition at the national level, specially by his new Communist friends.

"KCR's political letter to PM Narendra Modi lacks sincerity and credence towards farmers' cause. It is crass political opportunism and selfish agenda, which is driving KCR to indulge in this kind of antics," said Rao.

The BJP leader asserted that the TRS government has failed farmers at every opportunity since 2014. "It has not delivered on any poll promises made to farmers inclusive of farm loan waiver, which are still due and unpaid.

The CM KCR's undemocratic statements calling for insurrection to bring down a popularly elected Modi government, showcases his original fascist dimension". "BJP strongly condemns the unwarranted and irrelevant statements being made by KCR against PM Narendra Modi", said Rao. "It's evident that KCR is visibly desperate to be noticed at the national scene, by indulging in headline-grabbing tactics", he remarked.