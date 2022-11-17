CM KCR soon to embark on district tours

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit districts soon to inaugurate the integrated collectorates and party offices and also try to bring solutions to long pending issues, like Podu lands and Dharani problems, with the help of Revenue conferences.

According to party leaders, the TRS chief will initiate district tours and later entrust the responsibility to party working president KT Rama Rao and Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao.

Sources said the party office and collectorate were ready in Mahabubabad and Mahbubnagar districts. The party leaders are making arrangements for organising the inauguration and also for a huge public meeting at Mahabubabad in the coming days.

A senior party leader said the dates of the CM's visit were yet to be finalised, but it is expected that the visit would take place either in the last week of November or first week of December. The sources said KCR wanted the party leaders to speed up and complete the construction of remaining party offices. In the past the CM had inaugurated party office and collectorates in districts, including Medchal, Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy, Peddapally, Nizamabad.

Recently, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao and Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod visited the district to identify land either at Yellandu or at Salwar Tanda suitable for holding a public meeting with one lakh gathering.

Along with the party offices, the CM is slated to resolve the pending issue of Podu lands in tribal areas. The MLAs, particularly from the tribal areas, have been requesting him to resolve the Podu lands issue. During the Mahabubabad visit, KCR is likely to hand over forest right pattas to tribal farmers. They will become permanent owners of their lands in districts, said a TRS leader.

Another issue to be solved will be the Dharani portal. The CM had announced that problems in the portal were almost solved; there were just two per cent problems. He would be holding revenue conferences in the district along with higher officials and resolve the issue. KCR had to cancel the Revenue conferences in the past because of rain in districts.