CM KCR to lay stone for four hospitals in Hyderabad soon

Hyderabad: Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that the government was strengthening facilities in the health sector. He launched four ambulances with life support and modern facilities at the health director office in Koti.

The minister said the government spent Rs 1.41 crore for the ambulances to be used in teaching hospitals. "The State has 429 ambulance vehicles of 108 vehicles and will offer timely services. We are trying to improve services and efficiency through staff and officials."

He appreciated officials for timely pressing of new ambulance services during the Corona pandemic in the State. Stating that the government reviewed four DMHOs he said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation for four super specialty hospitals soon. "Old ambulances will be replaced to offer better services in the State. He said Cath-lab services will be started soon in Gandhi Hospital; necessary orders have been given.

Harish Rao said hospitals will be coming up on four sides of Hyderabad city. Also, a super specialty hospital will be set up in Warangal in future. "The health wing is taking all measures to strengthen facilities and equipment," he claimed. "The CM is for improving health facilities and infrastructure and ensuring speedy and timely services to patients, he stated.