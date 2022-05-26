CM KCR to skip meeting PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not be present in Hyderabad on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be here on a short visit to attend the annual day celeberations at ISB.

According to official sources, KCR would be leaving for Bengaluru to meet former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday morning. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Minister T Srinivas Yadav have been nominated to receive the Prime Minister. Sources said that KCR will have a luncheon meeting with Deve Gowda and his son, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

KCR, it is said, would discuss the possibility of fielding a Presidential candidate supported by all regional parties against the BJP candidate. The election for the next president is scheduled to be held in June. Leaders said that the issue of the Union government's vindictive politics against the non – BJP ruling states and the urgent need of uniting all regional party forces will also be discussed. The issue of KCR's desire to launch a national party may also come up for discussion, party sources said.

Meanwhile, a group of TRS leaders have already left for Bengaluru to make arrangements like erecting billboards and flexes. He is likely to be accompanied by senior party leaders.