CM KCR to take final call on movie ticket price hike

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will take a call on enhancing the prices of movie tickets. A study will be conducted on the movie ticket prices in other States in the country, and the same would be presented to CM KCR.

The Minister, while interacting with the representatives of film exhibitors and producers from the Telugu film industry here on Friday, said the issue would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister and a decision would be taken to ensure distributors and producers concerns are addressed.

He gave this assurance while interacting with film producers Dil Raju, Surya Devaral Radha Krishna and Sunil Narang, Directors Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas, Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce secretary Anupam Reddy, State Film Development Corporation (FDC) Executive Director Kishore Babu and others.

Addressing the media after the interaction, Talasani said that the film industry providing livelihoods to lakhs of people has gone into trouble in the past two years due to Covid-19. "The industry is trying to recover from the crisis," he said, asking the theatre owners to implement the Covid guidelines strictly.

Earlier, the producers, directors and exhibitors briefed the Minister that normalcy was returning to the industry and big-budget films like RRR, Acharya and Bheemla Nayak were ready for release. Besides, the production costs of making films and theatre management costs have increased manifold and against this backdrop, they urged the Minister to take a decision on enhancing the rates of movie tickets to save the film industry.