CM orders for prompt measures in rain-hit districts
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has alerted the officials following the Indian Meteorological Department’s warning that the combined Adilabad and Karimnagar districts will receive rains and strong gales on Saturday as well.
The Chief Minister ordered the officials of all departments to be alert and take appropriate measures to prevent any inconvenience to the people. The CM cautioned the officials to take proper precautions to prevent the loss of life and property due to rains.
Revanth Reddy asked State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to hold a teleconference with rain-hit District Collectors immediately and review the situation.
