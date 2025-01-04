CM puts forth water action plan to quench Hyd’s thirst

Hyderabad: To ease the drinking water problem in Greater Hyderabad, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed a 25-year action plan and also approved lifting of 20 tmcft of water from Mallanna Sagar under Godavari Phase-2 project for drinking water needs in the state capital. New water supply lines will also be laid to reduce leakages and regular supply of water for domestic needs in the city by seeking central assistance under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

At a high level review with the officials of Hyderabad Water Board, the Chief Minister asked the authorities to envisage plans to develop required infrastructure and assess future needs for the supply of safe drinking water to the denizens of Greater Hyderabad for the next 25 years. In view of the fast expansion of Greater Hyderabad, the CM emphasised that an action plan should be developed to meet the needs of the growing population by 2050.

Based on the reports submitted by the consultancies and in view of adequate availability of water and reasonable lifting cost, the CM approved to take up the drinking water supply project from Mallanna Sagar under which 20 tmcft of water would be lifted to the city for drinking water needs.

Taking a serious note on the increasing debt burden on the water board, Revanth Reddy ordered to explore ways to increase its own income to tide over the financial crisis. Water Board MD Ashok Reddy briefed the CM about the pending dues of Rs 4,300 crore owed to the board by various departments and government offices. The water board also needs to pay the pending dues of Rs 5,500 in crore electricity bills and the previous loan amount of Rs 1,847 crore. The board is facing a revenue deficit of Rs 8,800 crore, the officials told the CM.

The board was also asked to collect the pending dues of water bills regularly and raise required funds for new projects by choosing alternative sources, such as procuring loans at low interest rates.

When the officials explained about the leakages of the water pipelines, the CM said that a new project to be undertaken to construct another modern line as an alternative along the old line. If necessary, the CM also asked the officials to prepare a project report so that funds can be obtained through the Jal Jeevan Mission which is being implemented by the Union government.