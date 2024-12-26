CM Revanth lays foundation stone for devpt works worth Rs 192 cr in Medak

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 192 crore during his visit to the Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple at Nagasanpalli village of Papannapet mandal in Medak district on Wednesday.

The development works, including construction of roads connecting various tribal villages in the Medak constituency with Rs 52.76 crore, construction of the Young India Integrated Residential School complex, construction of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavan with Rs five crore, road widening, construction of a divider, and installation of high-mast lights at Edupayala with Rs 35 crore, will be taken up with the sanctioned amount. The CM has also presented a bank linkage cheque of Rs 100 crore to SHG (Self Help Group) women in Medak district.

During his visit he offered silk robes to the deity and also performed special pujas in which Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao also took part. Ministers Konda Surekha, Damodar Raja Narasimha, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy; MP Suresh Shetkar; TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud; MLAs; and other leaders were present.