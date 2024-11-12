CM Revanth warns of stringent action against paddy traders harassing farmers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned the traders of strict action if the farmers are harassed during the procurement of paddy. He ordered the officials to take action against those who created problems for the farmers at the procurement centres.

The CM also directed the authorities to take action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), if necessary, against such traders. He spoke to the concerned top officials soon after receiving information about the incidents of creating trouble for the farmers across the State.

The officials have been asked to take strict action against incidents like cheating, misleading, and harassing the farmers during the paddy procurement.

The Chief Minister suggested the district Collectors take appropriate measures to ensure smooth procurement of paddy throughout the State.

If any problem arises, the CM asked the district authorities to contact the higher officials and solve the issues immediately.