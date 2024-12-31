CM seeks Satya Nadella’s support for Open AI City

Hyderabad: Ahead of the WEF (World Economic Forum) January meeting in Davos, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called on Microsoft CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella at the latter’s residence in Hydera-bad and sought the IT major's support to develop a strong eco-system so that Hyderabad is recognised as a leading city in the world in the technology domain.

In a move to invite huge investments from the world’s largest IT company, the Chief Minister explained the new initiatives taken by the state government to promote the Information Technology industry, mainly the establishment of the Open AI City and the Future City to Satya Nadella.

Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu discussed vari-ous technology imperatives that Telangana is focusing on, in-cluding AI, Gen AI, and cloud, and sought Microsoft's support, it said. The CM also explained his plans for infrastructure devel-opment in the state, including the Regional Ring Road, radial roads, Future City, the development of new manufacturing clus-ters, and how the government is proposing to create a vast pool of industry-ready talent through institutions like the Young India Skills University.

The Microsoft CEO reiterated the tech giant's commitment to partnering with the state government on all its initiatives. He ap-preciated the Chief Minister's vision of enhancing skills and im-proving infrastructure to the next level and opined that only these two factors can position Hyderabad among the top 50 cities in the world for creating economic growth.

The CM thanked Nadella for Microsoft's regular investments and growth in the city and state, an official release said. Microsoft is one of the earliest technology companies in Hyderabad and has grown to a workforce of 10,000 over the years. It has also invest-ed in a 600 MW data centre capacity in the state. The CM was accompanied by Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary for IT and In-dustries Jayesh Ranjan, and Special Secretary to the CM Ajith Reddy.