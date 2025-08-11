CM vows permanent solution to flood problem on priority

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a surprise visit to the ‘flood-affected’ areas near Ameerpet here on Sunday. He directed officials to ensure that people don’t face flooding problems and took to task GHMC and HYDRAA personnel for their poor coordination during rains that continue to batter parts of the city.

Revanth Reddy, along with officials from various departments, visited Ameerpet, Buddha Nagar, and Maitri Vanam. He inspected the drainage system in Buddha Nagar and directed the officials to take appropriate remedial measures. He noticed that the drainage canal was higher compared to the narrow Colony Road, which increased the flood flow’s intensity. He instructed officials to immediately streamline the drainage system and ensure that the flood water flows smoothly.

Many locals complained that some people were filling up the adjacent Gangubai Basti Kunta and using it for parking purposes. He visited the area and made several suggestions to the officials. Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to provide a permanent solution to resolve the issue by setting up a special trunk line and preparing plans on an urgent basis. He inspected the situation at Maitri Vanam, where the flood water had stopped recently, and called for a permanent solution there.

A boy from the neighbourhood explained about the damage caused to his house. The youngster, Jaswant, a seventh grader, told Revanth Reddy about how the flood water had entered the house and had damaged books. The Chief Minister reassured the boy that he would come up with a permanent solution so that such flood situations do not arise in the future.

“I made surprise visits in the Balkampet area, Buddhanagar, Gangubai Basti and Maitrivanam areas. To prevent flooding during heavy rains I suggested measures to be taken to prevent flooding and the precautions to be taken and the plan of action to be followed. I spoke to the residents of the basti and directly inquired about their problems and concerns (sic),” CM pos