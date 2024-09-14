CM warns lax contractors of action; vows to groom Hyd’bad a la Indore

Hyderabad: While the State Government is ready to crack the whip against contractors and officials who failed to complete the civic work taken up under the GHMC limits, the Chief Minister has come up with the idea of developing Greater Hyderabad as a “Clean City” on the lines of Indore.

State Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) officials have been asked to visit Indore and conduct a study on the systems and procedures adopted for the maintenance of the clean city. The CM asked the officials to find out about the agencies and voluntary organisations involved in the systematic maintenance of the Indore city. Apart from holding discussions with the agencies and joining them as partners to develop Hyderabad as a clean city, officials will also study the mobilisation of income resources by the Indore Municipal Corporation for the maintenance of the clean city.

The Chief Minister was angry at the slow pace of the construction of 811 km of roads, which was taken up under the comprehensive road maintenance programme in Hyderabad five years ago, and the poor maintenance of roads.

In view of the fact that the contract agreement will end this December, the Chief Minister ordered the authorities to take action against the contract agencies which failed to complete the works and proper maintenance of the roads. The CM asked the officials to submit a complete report to him within 15 days regarding the contractors who have not completed the works so far. Action will also be taken against the officials if they submit false reports, the CM warned.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that GHMC should focus on garbage collection along with the proper maintenance of the roads.

The authorities were asked to develop a mechanism for the supervision of garbage collection from every house regularly by using new technology like GIS and QR scan, if necessary. Revanth Reddy also advised the officials to make clear plans for the mobilisation of funds for the ongoing works in GHMC. Temporary adjustments will be made for the payment of the pending dues.

The GHMC officials were instructed to find ways to increase revenues and also plug the loopholes in the income generation. A close monitoring mechanism on the revenues from GHMC properties rents, advertisements and hoardings will also be strengthened.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to speed up the work of Musi Riverfront Development Project. The CM made it clear that the displaced persons from the Musi catchment area will be provided rehabilitation and resettlement. As the Cherlapally railway station is being modernised, the CM directed the officials to develop the approach roads leading to the station from the surrounding areas.