Co-op society staff will get promotions: Minister Niranjan Reddy 

Adarshnagar: Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy on Thursday said that the cooperative sector plays a key role in strengthening the State financial development.

At a meeting he urged the staff to work more for the State's development, as he will try to get them promotions. "Promotions for staff are important and we are on the job," Reddy said.

"So far some officials and staff got promoted in the cooperative sector and others will get as per norms," he assured.

The Minister said that the employees and staff in the cooperative sector and others will get timely promotions and benefits. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is committed for the sector's development," the Minister stated. "Our government spends huge funds for the State's all-round development. The KCR government is ensuring welfare of people by taking up several programmes", he added. These welfare schemes are ideal to other States and the employees' role is key in taking them to beneficiaries," Reddy pointed out.