Coca-Cola to double investments in Telangana

Hyderabad: Coca-Cola has decided to double its investments in Telangana. These will be apart from the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages plant in Ameenpur and will include the greenfield plant that is under construction in Siddipet.

Telangana delegation led by Minister for IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao called on James McGreevy, Vice President (PPGR) of Coca-Cola in New York. During the meeting, the top officials of Coca-Cola disclosed their future investment plans in Telangana State.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCB) has committed an additional investment of Rs. 647 Cr in the greenfield plant which is under construction at Banda Thimmapur, Siddipet.

The latest announcement takes the total investment on this plant to Rs. 1,647 Cr from the Rs. 1,000 Cr announced earlier. Further, a second green field manufacturing facility with a similar scale is being envisaged in the Karimnagar/ Warangal region. With this new facility, the total investments of Coca-Cola in manufacturing capacities will exceed Rs 2,500 Crores.

This is one of the fastest capacity expansions by Coca-Cola in recent times, according to an official statement.

It further said that the support from the Telangana government, quick execution of their plant under construction and strong growth in the region have encouraged the vHCCB to increase their investment in Telangana.

Earlier, in 2020, the company invested Rs. 142 Cr for expansion of the Ameenpur plant. On April 7, 2022, HCCB signed an MoU to establish a new greenfield plant at Banda Thimmapur, Siddipet. Fulfilling the commitment, the company broke ground in September 2022 and the plant is expected to commence operations in December 2024.

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce department Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs, E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Director Food Processing Akhil Gawar were present at the meeting with James McGreevy in New York.