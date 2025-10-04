Coforge to inaugurate world-class public library in city on October 7

Hyderabad: Coforge, a leading technology and software company, is set to inaugurate its third world-class public library in India on Tuesday, at Kothaguda Junction, Hyderabad. Following the successful launches in Noida and Gurugram, the Hyderabad facility marks a significant step in Coforge’s mission to build a nationwide network of inclusive, free-to-access libraries.

Spanning 15,660 sq. ft. and housing over 15,000 books, The Coforge Public Library in Hyderabad is designed to be a vibrant hub for learning and community engagement. Open daily from 9 AM to 8 PM, including weekends and holidays, the library is strategically located near Kondapur to ensure easy access for residents and students.

Coforge’s initiative reflects its commitment to social empowerment through knowledge. “A thoughtfully designed public library is a gateway to growth and inclusive development,” the company stated, emphasizing its vision to make learning resources available to all, regardless of background.

The inauguration ceremony is expected to draw educators, civic leaders, and local residents. Coforge invites the public to join in celebrating this milestone and explore what promises to be one of Hyderabad’s most inspiring spaces for reading, reflection, and lifelong learning.