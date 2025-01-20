  • Menu
Cold Wave Continues in Telangana; Orange Alert Issued for Several Districts

The cold wave sweeping across Telangana persists, with temperatures continuing to dip in several regions of the state.

Hyderabad: The cold wave sweeping across Telangana persists, with temperatures continuing to dip in several regions of the state. An orange alert has been issued for Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts due to the ongoing chill.

In Adilabad, the temperature has dropped to a chilly 9.7°C, while Patancheru recorded 11°C, and Medak saw a temperature of 13.3°C. Other areas like Ramagundam and Hanumakonda have also been experiencing cooler temperatures, with readings of 14.5°C and 15°C, respectively.

Hyderabad itself has not been spared, as the city recorded a temperature of 15.3°C, marking a significant drop. The meteorological department has cautioned residents of these regions to remain vigilant as the cold wave may persist for the coming days.

Authorities have advised precautions to avoid health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations, as the cold weather continues to impact daily life in Telangana.

