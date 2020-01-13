Collector Hanmantha Rao receives best election officer award

Sangareddy: District Collector Hanmantha Rao received 'Best election officer' award from Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at the 'Democracy Awards' programme at Taramati Baradari in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The award was given to the Collector for conducting panchayat village, mandal and ZPTC elections in a smooth and peaceful manner. He took special measures to increase the percentage of specially-abled voters in the elections. Earlier, he also received several national awards for successfully implementing developmental and welfare programs.

Speaking to media on the occasion, he thanked public representatives, officials and people for helping him conduct his duties effectively. He promised to work for the progress of the district and hoped that the district would attain number one position in various sectors.