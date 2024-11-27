Collector inaugurates digital library in Rajendranagar

Rangareddy: Underscoring the importance of libraries in transforming lives through increasing knowledge and helping in achieving

excellence in the field of education, Rangareddy district Collector C Narayan Reddy urged the students to make a habit of reading the books on a daily basis.

The Collector was addressing the students on Tuesday at Zilla Parishad High School, Padmashalipuram in Rajendranagar, after inaugurating a digital library established by Athirai Rose, a young philanthropist.

“Reading books guides the way of thinking and helps students to take a grab over the gist of the stories. Reading books also helps increase the knowledge and reinforces the mind to understand things around us. The habit of reading ignites the ideas and provides logical solutions to complex issues we generally face during the day-to-day life,” he added.

While highlighting the performance of the students pursuing education in government schools, the Collector contently said, “The performance of students at government institutions has improved to a level of satisfaction compared to the students of private institutions.” The Collector extends his gratitude to Kumari Athirai Rose, who helps set up a digital library at Zilla Parishad School with necessary equipment and literary material aimed at encouraging students towards adopting a regular reading habit.

Addressing the gathering, Athirai Rose said, “Libraries are the storehouse of knowledge. The idea of establishing the library is to encourage the students towards adopting a habit of reading that helps them become good citizens, gain knowledge, and build a more thriving society with their sparking ideas.”

"However, discipline comes at the very first place when it comes to seeking knowledge at every level. Although the digital library is adequately equipped with computers and other necessary infrastructure, the students need to equip themselves with discipline to achieve desired goals in the future," she added.

Earlier, the Collector, accompanied by the philanthropist Athirai Roze and other dignitaries, formally inaugurated the library by lighting up the lamp. Later, he visited the digital classrooms in the school and the computer lab established earlier by the Nirman Foundation.