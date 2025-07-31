Come Raksha Bandhan, sport toon characters on your wrist

Hyderabad: This Raksha Bandhan is getting a playful twist as rakhis made of popular cartoon characters featuring Doraemon, Chhota Bheem, Shinchan, and Spiderman are widely available in the markets.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the sacred bond between brothers and sisters and is more than just a festival. It’s a heartfelt promise of protection, love, and lifelong connection. On this day, sisters tie colourful rakhis around their brothers wrists, while brothers pledge to stand by them through thick and thin. Behind every beautiful rakhi lies a story of artistry, tradition and deft handwork that have kept this culture alive for generations.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Shravan Purnima on August 9. Kids love tying rakhis that reflect their favourite characters, turning the sacred thread into a fun and personal expression of love. The rakhi has evolved from classic Kalava threads to colourful cartoon companions. In Hyderabad’s bustling Dhoolpet area, one such story threads through time at Satyanarayan Rakhi Ghar. The family-run rakhi-making hub has been handcrafting and selling rakhis for over 75 years.

Shop owner Satyanarayan says, “We start preparing rakhis two months before the festival. Ours is a joint family and 20 of the family members assist in working and helping in this family business.” What makes their work special is not just the vibrant designs but the devotion behind every thread. From sourcing raw materials from Kolkata, Ahmadabad, and Delhi to sitting together as a family to design and craft each rakhi, it’s a labour of love and legacy. The family workshop behind the store turns into a hive of creativity where women carefully string pearls and their sons help them sort colourful beads and white pearls, while the elders guide the designs. The shelves are filled with rakhis made of pearls, stones, Rudrakshas and lights, each handmade with patience.

And for the little ones, the family of Satyanarayan ensures a joyful surprise: kids rakhis featuring Doremon, Chhota Bheem, Pokemon, Spiderman, and other beloved cartoon characters. “We have rakhis for every age and we know how much kids love their favourite characters, so we make sure they feel special too,” he said. The prices of the rakhis range between Rs 15 to Rs 90, depending on the size. Rakhis made with silver and gold plating are also available between a price tag from Rs 80 to Rs 350.