Committee on SC sub-classification to submit report today

Hyderabad: The one-man Commission which studied the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the State will be submitting its report to the Cabinet sub-committee on Monday.

The Commission led by Justice Shameem Akhtar, a retired judge of the Telangana High Court, will be submitting the report to Cabinet sub-committee constituted to study the Supreme Court judgment on sub-classification within SCs.

The sub-committee is led by N Uttam Kumar Reddy as chairman, while Minister for Health Damodar Rajanarasimha is co-chairman. Minister for IT D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister for Panchayati Raj D Anasuya (Seethakka) and Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi are members of the sub-committee. Principal Secretary to Government, Scheduled Caste Development department is the convener of this committee.