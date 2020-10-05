Concern over reopening of swimming pools in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With unlock 5.0 several sectors including public places are being reopened, the people especially the divers in twin cities are optimistic about the reopening of swimming pools shortly, however, the medical experts have warned against any such move.

As per the official records, the GHMC has 12 sport complexes with seven swimming pools - Chandulal, Baradari, Ameerpet, Sanathnagar, Vijaya Nagar Colony, Amberpet and Moghalpura besides few other places. Moghalpura swimming pool is one among them with exceptional footfall every summer season.

"The biggest risk with swimming pools is overcrowding of people during holidays. In such a situation, it poses a grave threat of spreading the deadly coronavirus.

Chlorination and maintaining a proper PH level could kill microorganisms and viruses but maintaining such levels strictly is an uphill task for the officials and the staff at swimming pools. As such, the risk of spreading infection would be doubled from door handles to changing rooms and getting into the water itself," asserted Dr Virinchi Sharma, Psychiatrist and Director, Manasa Hospital, Hyderabad.

Even the officials are walking a tightrope as the swimming activity mostly involves human to human contact coupled with water that might play a major role in spreading the contagion.

"So far there are no such plans to reopen the pools as it directly involves getting into water and overcrowding while swimming. It largely poses a grave threat of coronavirus spread due to exposure to water. As such the GHMC may not take any such decision for the moment. However, we are ready with all sorts of arrangements if any such move was made by the higher ups of the civic body," informed Venkat Reddy, Games Inspector, GHMC.

"The swimming pools will be allowed to reopen under strict Covid preventive guidelines to curtail the spread of the virus. We have already maintained the pools well in order even during the lockdown such as maintaining water levels besides checking the morbidity using chlorine often," said V Ravinder, an owner of a swimming pool at Rajendranagar.