Concerns flagged over loss of water due to pipeline leaks

Hyderabad: Amidst irregular water supply in many city localities, drinking water wastage from pipelines and tankers due to poor maintenance has become a major concern. Some locals claimed that despite reporting the issue to Hyderabad Water Board officials, it remains unresolved.

According to the sources, around 50-70 litres of water from tankers are wasted during transit every day due to leakages. This wastage is particularly noticeable in the western and central parts of the city. To make matters worse, poor maintenance has led to leaks in drinking water pipelines in many areas, resulting in significant water loss. Many areas are like, Tolichowki, Neredmet, Nizampet, Manikonda , Jubilee Hills , Punjagutta , Banjara Hills, Secunderabad Tarnaka and Malkajgiri are receiving water once in every four days.

“The city is facing a major water management challenge, as faulty tankers continue to waste good-quality water despite complaints to concerned officials. This wastage persists even as the demand for potable water rises, impacting both domestic and commercial consumers. Additionally, many areas suffer from leaks due to old and rusty pipelines, which have never been repaired,” said Syed Khaled Shah Chishty Hussaini, Secretary of United Federation of Residents Welfare Association.

“Prevention is better than cure, yet despite reporting broken pipelines, a significant amount of water continues to be wasted. As a result, residents receive low-pressure water due to poor maintenance. Adding to the problem, domestic water tankers with a capacity of 5,000 liters lose around 50 liters during transportation due to valve malfunctions and other issues.

Despite numerous complaints, no action has been taken. It would be beneficial if the Water Board imposed fines to curb water wastage,” said Sai Teja, a local of Nizampet.

“For the past month, drinking water has been continuously overflowing from a damaged pipeline, making the entire lane slippery and difficult for locals to travel. Additionally, residents are receiving water at very low pressure. Despite multiple complaints to HMWSSB officials, no concrete measures have been taken to repair the pipeline,” said Suresh of Bachupally.