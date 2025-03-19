Cong, BRS spar over Yadagirigutta devpt

Hyderabad: A war of words was witnessed between the ruling Congress and main opposition BRS on the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple development and lapses in the arrangements on the hillock.

Government whip Beerla Ailaiah said that the previous government had constructed the temple but there was no trust board. He said that there were eight to nine acres of land on the hill and there were 108 satrams. In the name of development these satrams were removed by the past government. There were 110 shops in the past, but now there are shops. He said that many donors were coming forward to construct quarters for devotees. The government should take steps for construction of dharamshalas. There is a Gowshala but it is not properly managed. This YTD board will ensure Gutta will be further developed. He said that there was no facility for parking even for 100 cars. Every devotee wants to sleep on the hill overnight but there was no dormitory. The Congress government had set up dormitories, and also started autos restoring their livelihood.

BRS member V Prashanth Reddy said that KCR wanted Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple to be developed like Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. KCR used to monitor with interest calling Shilpis and Agama Shastra Pandits. Government wanted it to be an integrated project. Changes were made without touching the Garbhalaya. The main temple was constructed with Krishna Shila. He said that for gold plating of 60 kg of gold was procured with the help of donors. Harish Rao and family donated two kg of gold, KCR donated one kg and they inaugurated it. Responding to this, Konda Surekha said that they would ensure the donors names will be written on the wall.

BJP member Palvai Harish Babu questioned why it was named as YTD. He said that the TD in YTD means Temple and Devasthanams and both were the same. He urged the minister to take up Lakshmi Narasimha Kalyanams in Dalit bastis.

AIMIM member Kausar Moinuddin welcomed the formation of the Trust Board. He said that the Seventh Nizam had donated Rs 82,820 to the temple and on February 20, 2023, Mukramjah’s wife Ishra donated ornaments worth Rs eight lakhs to the temple.

CPI leader Koonamneni Sambasiva Rao asked whether the government would use the income of the temple or it will be used by the temple. Congress member Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy said that while KCR constructed the temple, he did not take steps to inaugurate the same on a big scale and made it a simple affair.