Cong calls for ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ over Adani issue tomorrow

Hyderabad: The TPCC led by president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has called for a ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan programme’ over the Adani issue. The PCC chief informed that the financial irregularities against industrialist Gautam Adani in the US have damaged the reputation of the country's business and financial sectors.

Moreover, his financial irregularities, criminal charges, corruption, fraud, money laundering, and market manipulation have damaged India’s reputation, he added. The protest programme will be organised from the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road to the Raj Bhavan at 11 AM on December 18.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers, AICC in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, MLCs, MLAs and party senior leaders will participate in the protest.