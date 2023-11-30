Cong files complaint against Kavitha for appealing to vote for BRS

Hyderabad : The Congress has filed a complaint against BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for reportedly appealing the voters to vote for BRS after casting her vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills.

“Smt Kavita has violated the election code by appealing to the people to vote for BRS. While speaking to the media today after exercising her vote at the polling Station at DAV School Banjara Hills, Smt Kavita appealed to the voters to vote for BRS which is in violation of the Code. This is brought to the notice of Sri Vikasraj CEO, of Telangana for taking action,” TPCC leader G Niranjan said.



The party also shared a video of her address to the media along with the complaint. She cast her vote at a polling station in Dav Public School in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad today.

This is the third complaint that the Congress has filed against the BRS since yesterday. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.