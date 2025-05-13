Cong hits back at Eatala for speaking ill of Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud strongly condemned the statements of MP Eatala Rajender against CM Revanth Reddy. He described the former Finance Minister’s assertions as nothing but venting of his frustration over his failure to get the BJP State president’s post.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress leader reminded Eatala of his alleged involvement in the land grabbing cases and held that he has no moral right to speak against the CM who remained focused on Telangana’s development. He warned that Congress workers will not remain silent if Eatala continues to make irrational comments against Revanth Reddy. He said that it does not befit a leader like Eatala to speak evil against a fellow politician holding the rank of a CM.

“The way Eatala spoke would put to shame civil society. Is he not the one who was responsible for pushing the prosperous State of Telangana into bankruptcy, by becoming part of the KCR’s machinations like Alibaba and his forty thieves,” he said, describing Eatala as one of the forty thieves who supported KCR during his tenure.

Over Eatala’s statements on HYDRA, Mahesh Goud reminded that there was a case of land grabbing against him for his alleged involvement in encroachment of Endowments lands.

The TPCC president said that despite the global economic crisis, Congress was overcoming the situation and implementing all the schemes.

He wondered how easy it was to spread poisonous propaganda against the government, when the State was moving forward on the path of development and going ahead with progress. “BJP leaders are obstructing the development of Telangana at every step, with the sole aim of dominating the political scene. The BJP’s BC leaders are adopting a partisan attitude towards the BC Bill, which is incomprehensible,” he said.