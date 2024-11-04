Cong holds preparatory meeting for upcoming caste census meet

Hyderabad: With the aim to make the caste census meeting being attended by LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on November 5 a success, the PCC leaders held a preparatory meeting at Indira Bhavan. During the meeting, PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud gave instructions to partymen to ensure the conference being attended by various civil society groups and representatives of castes would send a clear message across the State about the intentions of the Congress government.

The meeting was chaired by Mahesh Kumar Goud and attended by AICC national leaders Koppula Raju, MPs Anil Yadav, and Chamala. Kiran Kumar Reddy, Corporation chairmen Obaidullah Kotwal, Malreddy Ram Reddy, Bellayya Naik, Mettu Sai Kumar, party leaders Kota Neelima, Pawan Malladi, and Charan Kaushik, along with representatives from various organisations, intellectuals, and social

activists.