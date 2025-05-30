Live
Cong Madiga MLAs rush to Delhi to mount pressure on party top brass
Hyderabad: Upping their ante, the four Madiga MLAs have reached Delhi to meet party top brass to stake claims for cabinet berth, as the Cabinet expansion is on cards. A day after the meeting AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, they met party secretary K C Venugopal to further their objective.
Led by Adluri Laxman Kumar, the Dharmapuri MLA, the delegation consisted of Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana, Thungathurthi MLA Mandula Samuel and Jukkal MLA T Laxmikantha Rao. They urged the AICC leader to provide a berth in the Cabinet reflecting the proper representation of the community.
Earlier during the day, the MLAs said that they were visiting the national capital after representing the matter to the State leadership. They cited this as their fair demand and held that the Madigas should definitely be given a berth in the cabinet. The MLAs said that the Madiga community has been supporting the Congress from the beginning and emphasised that they have no objection to giving Malas a place in the cabinet.