Cong pick Naveen rides piggyback on mass image; to test waters in bypoll

Hyderabad: Congress candidate Naveen Yadav with a strong AIMIM political background and social service for the last one decade is set to test the waters in the by-election to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency. Yadav is relying on the masses’ support from the bastis and slums in the assembly segment.

The Congress candidate proved his popularity in 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections. Contesting on the MIM ticket, the 41-year-old leader secured second place by getting 41,000 votes in 2014 elections. He contested as an independent candidate in the 2018 elections and got 18,000 votes. In the 2023 elections, Yadav filed nomination as an independent candidate for the Jubilee Hills constituency.

However, upon the request of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he withdrew the nomination and supported Congress candidate Mohd Azharuddin in the elections. Following the general elections, he also worked during the Lok Sabha elections in support of Danam Nagendar and succeeded in getting a huge number of votes for Congress from Jubilee hills segment.

Before taking a plunge into active politics, Naveen Yadav was busy in social service. He provided financial support to 500 individuals aspiring to become teachers and also extended financial support to constable aspirants.

He was also working as President of Telangana Throw Ball Association and promoted sports. Naveen Yadav was also active in promoting social and communal harmony in the constituency.