Cong will win Jubilee Hills bypoll, vouches Azharuddin

Hyderabad: TelanganaCongress Political Affairs Committee member & Jubilee Hills Congress in-charge Mohammed Azharuddin said that the entire political equation in Jubilee Hills constituency is changing and everyone is attracted towards the Congress party.

Former Yusufguda corporator and BJP leader Sanjay Goud joined the Congress party in the presence of TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday. Later, Azharuddin said that key leaders in the constituency are in touch with them and they will all join the Congress soon, adding that the Congress party is sure to win the by-election. Sanjay Goud said that he will soon go on a padayatra across the entire division and go door to door to promote the welfare schemes being implemented by the Congress party. He said that the Congress party is sure to win with an overwhelming majority. MP Anil Kumar Yadav, TPCC General Secretary Mohammad Asaduddin and others participated in this program.