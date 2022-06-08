Cong Women Wing holds protests demanding protection for women

Hyderabad: Alleging that women are not safe in the State, the Congress' women wing on Wednesday staged a protest against rising crimes on women. All India Mahila Congress President D'Souza, T-Congress Mahila president Sunita Rao, and other leaders took part in the protest held at Gandhi Bhavan. The leaders are reported to meet DGP on Wednesday.

It is to mention here that the senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday had said that the number of rape cases has increased in the State. She also said that there is no protection even for the small kids in the State. She opined that police officials are deliberately delaying the investigation in the Jubilee Hills rape case, as the accused are sons of top political leaders. She alleged that many cases have been filed in the police station this year, of which, the accused in just 46 cases had been punished.

She reminded that in the last few days, more than five rape cases of minors have been reported in Hyderabad city. A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two men while she was going to her grandmother's place and the incident took place on May 31. A case was filed when the girl was reported missing. Later, she was found in the Sultanshahi area on June 1. In another case, 21-year-old Mohd Sufyan was sexually assaulted on May 31st. In the third case, a minor girl from an orphanage was raped in a car on April 22 but the incident came to light recently. In another case, a girl was raped in a theatre. In another case, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five people, including minors when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28th.