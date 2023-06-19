Congress daydreaming of coming to power in TS: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad/Karimnagar: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Sunday that Congress leaders are daydreaming of forming the government, conveniently forgetting that they lost horribly in several by-elections and the GHMC poll.

He pooh-pooh TPCC chiefRevanth Reddy claim that the party will win 45 Assembly seats in the ensuing elections, calling it a big joke.” The Congress leaders are in no position even to claim that the party will win 100 seats”.

Asked whether BJP and BRS have ever worked together, Bandi said on the other, it was the BRS and Congress which have joined hands in Parliament. “The BRS had extended its support to the Congress in Karnataka. Those who were elected are now moving into BRS”. In Telangana, he said, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be deciding the Congress candidates. He has already distributed funds for the Congress candidates in 30 Assembly segments, he alleged.

“The BRS supremo is trying hard to lift the Congress to contain the growing BJP graph among people. It is none other than Congress leaders like K Jana Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who said the Congress and BRS will work together”.

Bandi took to Twitter to say that the tainted politicians of crime & corruption (TPCC) are building castles in the air. A trailer of what happens if Congress comes to power is seen in Karnataka where the government repealed the anti-conversion law against Hindus and removed content about K B Hedgewar and V D Savarkar from history. He asked do they want to keep chapters on terrorists like Osama bin Laden and Kasab?

The BJP leader pointed out that the rice distribution scheme of Congress in Karnataka is flawed, “Telangana which KCR claims “to be the rice bowl” also denied to help Karnataka now is open to investments from the Adani Group, after all, the drama by Rahul Gandhi the Congress is trying to create uncertainties in Telangana about pensions, Dharani and welfare schemes. On the other hand, KCR is trying to create unrest among people by saying that welfare schemes will go if BRS fails to retain power.”

Bandi reiterated that BJP will abide by the Constitution and believes that India is a welfare State and the welfare of citizens is paramount. “Once BJP comes to power in Telangana, we will continue the social security schemes, correct all flaws and make them even better to cater only to people and not to politicians and their families.

He said the party has proved that the Centre has given about Rs 5 lakh crore to the State and dared KCR to come for an open discussion on the issue and release a whitepaper on the debt liabilities and development in Telangana.