Congress gears up for show of strength on July 4

Hyderabad: The Congress party has geared up for a public meeting to be held in the city on July 4, in which AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend as the chief guest. The party leadership will be highlighting this as a show of strength and unity. It also aims to mobilise public support for the upcoming local body polls and the Jubilee Hills bypoll, besides GHMC polls.

The public meeting, which is part of the ongoing Congress campaign ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhaan’, will be attended by about 15,000, mostly party men. The PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has asked all the leaders, including village level presidents to make this a success. “Jai Samvidhan program will emphasise the protection of the Constitution. Key leaders of all constituencies across the state should participate in the meeting and make it a success,” said Mahesh Goud during the preparatory meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

The meeting which was presided over by city in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, also reviewed the party’s strength in the city and preparedness for the GHMC polls. It was attended by Rajya Sabha MP M Anil Kumar Yadav, MLA Danam Nagender, MLCs Amir Ali Khan, Balmoor Venkat, PCC working presidents Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mohammad Azharuddin, Corporation chairmen and contested MLA candidates, corporators and other key functionaries.

While the public meeting will be held during the evening hours, a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has also been scheduled on the same day at Gandhi Bhavan prior to the public meeting at L B Stadium.