Congress leaders dismayed over Shah unveiling statue of DS

Hyderabad: Congress leaders have voiced their dismay over the unveiling of their former party colleague D Srinivas’ statue by a BJP leader. PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar felt that having been a Congress worker his entire life, the former APCC president’s soul would be in pain.

During an informal media interaction, Mahesh Goud said that D Srinivas remained steadfast in his secular values throughout his lifetime. “It is unfortunate that the statue of such a leader was unveiled by a BJP leader,” he said. “DS never accepted the ideologies of the BJP and RSS in his lifetime. While the State government provided space for the statue of DS, none from the Congress were invited. For some reasons he joined the BRS, but never preferred the BJP,” felt Mahesh Goud.

Ponnam Prabhakar expressed his belief that DS’ soul would be in pain because of his sons, who, he said, had failed to continue their father’s legacy.