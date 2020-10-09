Congress leaders held for laying siege ministers camp office, granted bail

Hyderabad: Nampally court on Friday granted bail to 68 Congress leaders and activists, who had laid siege to Home Minister's camp office in Ministers Quarters on Thursday.

Former MLA & AICC secretary, S A Sampath Kumar, TPCC Minorities Department Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, Youth Congress State President, Anil Kumar Yadav and NSUI State president, B Venkat,

TPCC SC Cell chairman Preetham Nagarigari and others were released during early hours this morning.

The 68 leaders and activists who took part in demonstration were booked under sections 147, 152, 332, 353, 506, 504, 341, R/w 149 of IPC.