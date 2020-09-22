Congress leaders visited wrong house sites: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said that Congress party leaders visited the house sites which are not constructed by the government under the double bedroom houses scheme.



Addressing a press conference here at Assembly media point on Tuesday, Yadav said that the government has not taken up construction of houses at Mangar Basti and Afzal Sagar where the Congress leaders led by CLP leaders Bhatti Vikramarka visited. The minister was responding to the allegations of the Congress leaders that the ministers promised to construct double bedroom houses at Afzal Sagar during December 2015 but, did not fulfil the promise and also removed the foundation stone from the site.

Yadav also said that the Congress party leaders were talking about double bedroom houses keeping in view the GHMC elections. Everyone knows what happened to Bheemrao Bada during the Congress regime, Yadav added.

He said that Congress party may not get even candidates for the 150 divisions in GHMC. He clarified that at some places the government did not get permission because of the FTL rules at water bodies adding the Congress leaders had filed cases in Court against the construction.

The minister apologised to the families of the two persons who were killed after falling into nalas. He said that it was a mistake of the administration and added that the government would take care of the families.