Congress manifesto to reflect aspirations of different sections

Hyderabad: While urging people to feel free to share their ideas, the Congress manifesto committee chairman D Sridhar Babu has asserted that unlike the BRS manifesto the party manifesto will reflect aspirations of different sections of society and will be scientific.

The Manthani MLA who was recently appointed as the chairman on Tuesday held the first meeting which will prepare the final draft of the manifesto. Briefing the media later he said the manifesto will be a compilation of not only party views, but also suggestions from the general public.

“The aspects of declaration and five guarantees to be announced by Sonia Gandhi will be incorporated in the manifesto. It will take into consideration the State’s revenue and won’t be prepared without giving a proper thought, unlike other parties,” he said.

The meeting was attended by AICC (TS) in-charge ManiraoThakre, MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former Deputy CM C DamodarRajanarasimha, former PCC president PonnalaLakshmaiah, working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and former Union Minister P Balram Naik.

Minorities Declaration receives 300 suggestions

Meanwhile, the TPCC has received over 300 suggestions from leading Muslim and Christian socio-religious organisations for its proposed 'Minorities Declaration', informed PCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) convener and Minorities Declaration Committee chairman Mohammed Ali Shabbir.

Shabbir, along with TPCC senior vice-president and committee convener Zafar Javeed, held a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress on the preparation of the draft minorities declaration. He informed that so far, more than 12 prominent Muslim, Christian and other organisations have submitted their charter of demands to the committee.

He said so far Muslim organisations have submitted a total of 89 demands; Christian organisations over 30 main demands, and three leading Shia Muslim organisations about 40 demands. The committee members have also submitted over 400 suggestions on what should be done for welfare of the minorities after the Congress wins the next elections. He said the process of receiving and compiling suggestions is ongoing. "All the promises to be made in the declaration will be practical; they will be implemented 100 percent," he stated.