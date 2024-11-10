Congress MLA challenges BRS leaders to join Musi padayatra

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy has dared BRS leaders to join the Padayatra, which is going to be undertaken by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in January, 2025 for the support of Musi rejuvenation project, if they were genuinely concerned for the people.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress Legislative Party ( CLP) media conference hall here on Saturday, the Congress MLA alleged that BRS leaders didn’t want to clean up the Musi River that’s why they were obstructing the project.

Responding to the derogatory remarks made by BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Malreddy Ranga Reddy alleged that the BRS leaders were making statements out of frustration over the upcoming Padayatra.

He criticised BRS leaders for comparing former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Mahatma Gandhi, saying, “KCR is not Gandhi; he is Godse.”

The Congress MLA alleged that the BRS government had exploited land resources in Ranga Reddy district, while Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, never stooped to such low.

“Why the BRS leaders had neglected the Musi River’s pollution issues over the past decade. BRS leaders have illegally occupied lands near the river and amassed the crores of rupees,” he alleged.

“If you criticize our Chief Minister, it will backfire. We will ensure justice for those displaced along the Musi,” the Congress MLA asserted.