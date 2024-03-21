Congress to rope in tribal teacher for Adilabad LS seat

Hyderabad: The name of a teacher from the tribal community for the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat was under circulation following reports that she received a phone call from the party’s State leadership citing clearing of her name.

A teacher working for a government school in contract in Jainoor mandal, Athram Suguna has remained amongst the top contenders from Adilabad segment for some time.

“She has been campaigning in the constituency’s different areas and remained active while representing the Congress. Suguna is one of the few lucky ones with the backing of Minister Seethakka. She reportedly received calls from the Chief Minister about the confirmation. But nothing can be said for now, as similar news was reported about the other aspirants earlier,” said sources.

Prominent faces in the Utnoor area, the names of Suguna and her husband AthramBhujanga Rao came to the limelight after they were booked under UAPA in 2020 besides scores of others for allegedly being ‘maoistsympathisers’.