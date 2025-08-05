Congress, TOMCOM launch overseas jobs drive for minority youth

Hyderabad: The Congress party, in partnership with the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd. (TOMCOM), has launched an overseas recruitment drive to promote the economic empowerment of Muslim youth.

The initiative, held on Monday at the Siasat Auditorium in Hyderabad, saw a significant turnout of job seekers aspiring for opportunities in countries such as Japan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Fiji. Amer Ali Khan, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and Siasat News Editor, said that the recent collaboration between Siasat Hub Foundation (S-Hub) and TOMCOM marks a new chapter in structured overseas recruitment. Khan explained that the Telangana Government, through TOMCOM, is now proactively identifying overseas job vacancies and facilitating the recruitment process. “This is not just about sending people abroad—it’s about building a roadmap for economic stability,” he said.

The MLC added that S-Hub and TOMCOM have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to hold more such programmes and guide young people in finding credible job opportunities overseas. The screening event saw professionals from various disciplines participate, including those in IT, Computer Science, Civil and Mechanical Engineering, and other technical fields.

Amer Ali Khan also pledged to expand S-Hub’s partnerships with other government departments, ensuring that deserving students and unemployed young people have access to national and international employment pipelines.