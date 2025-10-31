Congress will romp home in JH Assembly bypoll, avers Uttam

Hyderabad: State Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Thursday expressed confidence that the Congress party would win the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election with a clear mandate. He stated that all survey reports conducted so far, both public and internal, pointed to a Congress victory in the constituency.

Participating in a door-to-door campaign in Krishna Nagar, Yusufguda division, along with BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other Congress leaders, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the victory of Congress candidate Naveen Yadav was a certainty. He described it as a "guaranteed win," based on visible public support and the favourable survey trends in the Jubilee Hills constituency. He accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the poor in Jubilee Hills for over a decade.

He cited a specific instance of alleged apathy: “During 10 years of BRS rule, not even one white ration card was sanctioned to the poor in Jubilee Hills. This is a clear reflection of their apathy towards marginalised families,” he said.

In contrast, Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the achievements of the Congress government in the last 20 months. He stated that the number of white ration cards issued across the state had increased significantly from 89 lakh to over 1.15 crore. He specifically emphasised the benefits to the constituency, pointing out that 40,000 new white ration cards were sanctioned in the Jubilee Hills constituency alone, directly benefiting the local poor.

Furthermore, he said the Congress government had created history by being the first in the country to launch a large-scale distribution of quality fine rice to the underprivileged, benefiting 3.15 crore people across Telangana. He stressed that this initiative was targeted at SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities, many of whom had been excluded under the previous regime. The Minister criticised opposition parties, particularly the BRS and BJP, for what he called false propaganda against the Congress government.

“The same parties that neglected the poor for a decade are now spreading misinformation about a government that is actually delivering welfare on the ground. It is both ironic and unacceptable,” he said.